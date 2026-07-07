Jalgaon Police Counsel Youths Over Crime-Glorifying Reels In Special Cyber Patrolling Drive | Sourced

Jalgaon: The Jalgaon Police have launched a special cyber patrolling drive to identify and counsel youths creating social media reels that glorify crime, promote dangerous stunts or contain objectionable content. As part of the initiative, several youngsters were summoned to the police headquarters and advised to use social media responsibly.

Superintendent of Police Shrikant Dhivare said the drive was launched in view of the growing trend of youths posting videos to gain popularity on social media. He said many reels portray criminals as heroes, encourage traffic rule violations through dangerous stunts or contain content that disrespects women, all of which can have a harmful impact on society.

"The purpose of this initiative is not only to take action but also to guide young people in the right direction. Social media should be used responsibly and positively," Dhivare said.

During the cyber patrolling drive, police monitored various social media platforms, identified users posting such content and called them to the police headquarters for counselling. Officials explained the legal and social consequences of sharing content that promotes unlawful behaviour or encourages others to imitate it.

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Police said videos glorifying crime or violating traffic rules could influence other youngsters to engage in similar activities, putting their own lives and the safety of others at risk. They also noted that content disrespecting women weakens social values and promotes insensitive behaviour.

According to Dhivare, the initiative aims to create awareness about the responsible use of freedom of expression on social media while discouraging the spread of content that is harmful to society. He urged young people to use digital platforms to share positive, creative and socially responsible content instead of material that promotes violence or illegal activities.