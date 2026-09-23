Jalgaon: Police Conduct Route March In Raver Ahead Of Ganesh Visarjan |

Jalgaon: To maintain peace and create a sense of safety and confidence among citizens ahead of the Ganesh immersion ceremony, the Jalgaon police administration conducted a route march in Raver city on Wednesday.

An incident of minor stone-pelting occurred in Raver on Sunday while a procession was proceeding for Ganesh immersion. Police personnel immediately reached the spot and restored order.

Against this backdrop, the Jalgaon police administration conducted the route march to ensure peace, maintain law and order and instil confidence among citizens.

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The march was led by Superintendent of Police Shrikant Dhivare, Additional Superintendent of Police Sandeep Gavit, Sub-Divisional Magistrate (Faizpur) Babanrao Kakade and Anil Badgujar. It included 13 police officers, 240 police personnel and 160 Home Guard personnel.

Units such as the State Reserve Police Force (SRPF), Riot Control Squad, Striking Force and Bomb Detection and Disposal Squad also participated.

The route march received a positive response in Raver and helped create a sense of security among residents.