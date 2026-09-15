Jalgaon: ‘Pilgrims of Hatnur’ Selected For International Tourism Short Film Festival |

Jalgaon: The short film Pilgrims of Hatnur (originally titled Hatnurche Warkari), which highlights the rich avian diversity and cultural heritage of the Hatnur Dam reservoir, has been nominated for the 5th International Tourism Short Film Festival 2026. The international festival is scheduled to take place in Pune on September 26 and 27, 2026.

Conceptualised by bird enthusiast Anil Mahajan, the film was produced with the support of then District Collector Abhijit Raut and the Chatak Nisarga Sanvardhan Sanstha (CNCS). The film portrays the biodiversity of the Hatnur Dam area, specifically the habitats of various bird species and associated cultural traditions, as well as the practice of birdwatching in the region.

The Hatnur Dam reservoir on the Tapi River serves as a crucial habitat for birds, attracting large numbers of migratory species annually. The film aims to showcase the region’s avian diversity and natural wealth to a wider audience. Consequently, the nomination for an international festival is considered a significant milestone for Hatnur’s natural and cultural heritage.

The film was directed by Arvind Joshi from Pune, with Special Gandhi handling the cinematography. The production process benefited from the valuable contributions of Satyapalsing Rajput, Saurabh Mahajan, Samir Neve, Piyush Mahajan, Rajpalsing Rajput, Uday Chaudhary and many others.

The nomination has infused new energy into the efforts of the Chatak Nisarga Sanvardhan Sanstha, an organisation dedicated to conserving the nature, birdlife and biodiversity of the Hatnur region. The achievement is being celebrated across the region.