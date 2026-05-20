Jalgaon: Petrol Pump Employee Stabbed After Informing Customers Of Fuel Stock Depletion | AI Generated

Jalgaon: Against the backdrop of the severe fuel shortage currently affecting the state, a shocking incident has come to light from Jalgaon district, where two youths allegedly carried out a life-threatening knife attack on a 21-year-old petrol pump employee after he refused to dispense fuel because the station’s petrol and diesel stock had completely run out. The employee sustained serious injuries in the assault, which was fully captured on the petrol pump’s CCTV cameras.

The incident has created panic across Jalgaon district and raised serious concerns among petrol pump operators and employees. Due to the ongoing fuel shortage over the past few days, fuel reserves at several pumps in the district have been exhausted. Reports suggest that stocks have dried up at more than 200 petrol pumps across Jalgaon.

According to reports, the incident took place at a petrol pump in Mamtabad village near Mhasawad in Erandol taluka. The injured employee has been identified as Tushar Gurav (21). Two youths had arrived at the petrol pump on a two-wheeler to refill fuel. When Tushar informed them that petrol could not be dispensed because the stock had run out, the duo allegedly became aggressive and started verbally abusing him.

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Within moments, the argument turned violent. The accused allegedly pulled out sharp knives and stabbed Tushar in the abdomen before fleeing the scene on their two-wheeler. Other employees at the pump immediately rushed the seriously injured Tushar to Jalgaon District Hospital, where he is currently undergoing treatment in the Intensive Care Unit (ICU). His condition is reported to be critical.

After receiving information about the incident, a team from the MIDC Police Station rushed to the spot and began an investigation. Police have seized CCTV footage from the petrol pump, which clearly captured the entire attack.

Police have registered a case of attempted murder against two unidentified accused. Efforts to identify and trace the attackers based on the CCTV footage are currently underway, and multiple police teams have been deployed for the search.

The incident has created an atmosphere of fear in the area and once again brought attention to the safety of petrol pump employees working during the ongoing fuel crisis.