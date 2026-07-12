Jalgaon: Paurnima Mohit Thoke-Deshmukh Awarded PhD For Research On Separate Vidarbha State Demand | Sourced

Jalgaon: Kavayitri Bahinabai Chaudhari North Maharashtra University (KBCNMU), Jalgaon, has awarded a PhD in Political Science to researcher Paurnima Mohit Thoke-Deshmukh, who is associated with M.M. College, Pachora, for her research on the contemporary issue of "The Demand for a Separate Vidarbha State."

The university said the study offers a comprehensive and objective analysis of the long-standing demand for a separate Vidarbha state. Rather than examining the issue solely from a political perspective, the research explores its historical, social, economic, administrative and regional development dimensions. The study also evaluates how the creation of a separate state could influence the region's overall growth and governance.

The research covers several key aspects, including the historical background of the Vidarbha statehood movement, the Nagpur Agreement, the formation of Maharashtra, regional disparities, administrative decentralisation, utilisation of natural resources, demographics, industrial development, agriculture, employment, education, public policy and the positions of various political parties. It also incorporates public opinion from the Vidarbha region and examines local expectations and future development prospects.

To ensure a balanced and scientific approach, the research adopted descriptive, historical and survey-based methodologies. The study drew upon both primary and secondary sources, including questionnaires, interviews, reference books, research papers and official documents.

According to the university, the examiners described the research as objective, credible and academically rigorous. They noted that the creation of states such as Jharkhand, Chhattisgarh, Uttarakhand and Telangana has renewed discussions on regional statehood across the country, making this study particularly relevant. They further observed that the research provides a systematic examination of the historical, social, economic and political factors behind the Vidarbha demand while analysing its implications for regional development, administrative efficiency and balanced growth.

The examiners also stated that the research would serve as a valuable reference for future scholars, researchers and policymakers studying regional development and state reorganisation.

The PhD degree was conferred by Prof. Dr D. L. Maheswari, Vice-Chancellor of KBC North Maharashtra University, in the presence of Pro-Vice-Chancellor Dr S. T. Ingle and Registrar Dr Vinod Patil.

Following the announcement, Paurnima Mohit Thoke-Deshmukh was congratulated by Sanjay Wagh, President of Pachora Education Society, V. T. Joshi, Principal and Director of M.M. College, faculty members and several dignitaries from the education sector.