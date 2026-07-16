Jalgaon: Parivartan's 'Ashadhasya Pratham Divase' Programme Draws Overwhelming Response | Sourced

Jalgaon: The cultural organisation Parivartan received an overwhelming response from literature lovers during its special programme, 'Ashadhasya Pratham Divase', organised on Wednesday evening to celebrate Poetry Day. The event, titled 'Tujhe Geet Ganyasathi', featured poems and songs by renowned Marathi poet Mangesh Padgaonkar and was held as part of Parivartan's Silver Jubilee celebrations.

The first day of the Hindu month of Ashadh is observed across the country as Poetry Day in memory of the day when classical Sanskrit poet Kalidasa is believed to have begun writing his celebrated work, Meghaduta.

The programme opened with Harshal Patil presenting an insightful overview of Padgaonkar's literary contributions. Singer Anjali Dhumal captivated the audience with soulful renditions of several of Padgaonkar's popular works, including Gandhiji, Christ, Manus Shodhato Mi, Vithoba, Bhatuklichya Khelamadhli Raja Aanik Rani, Jama-Kharch Swatantryacha, Shravanat Ghan-Nila Barsala, Tap Tap Padti, Prem Mhanje Prem Mhanje Kay Asat, Savar Re, Salaam, and Ya Janmavar Shatda Prem Karave.

The programme also featured poetry recitations by Akshay Nehe, Manasi Gagdani, Leena Lele, Anagha Gagdani, Manasi Joshi, and Shambhu Patil, whose performances received warm appreciation from the audience.

The event was conceptualised by Dr Kishore Pawar and directed by Dr Manoj Patil, while Shwetambari Garud and Samruddhi Patil served as production heads. Harshal Patil also anchored the literary presentation with engaging narration throughout the programme.

The event was inaugurated by Assistant Commissioners of the Social Welfare Department Yogesh Patil, Rajendra Kamble, and Sudipta Sarkar, along with S.P. Chavan, Sub-Divisional Engineer of the Irrigation Department. The dignitaries paid floral tributes to the Sant Tukaram Gatha and the Dnyaneshwari, two revered literary classics, before formally opening the programme.

Manjusha Bhide compered the event and delivered the introductory remarks. A large number of literature enthusiasts attended the programme, making it one of the highlights of Parivartan's Silver Jubilee celebrations. Rahul Nimbalkar, Ganesh Sonar, and several volunteers contributed to the successful organisation of the event.