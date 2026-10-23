Jalgaon: Painter Rescues 10-Day-Old Infant Found Abandoned Near Pimprala Bridge |

Jalgaon: A 10-day-old baby girl abandoned in an unhygienic area near the Pimprala bridge in Jalgaon was rescued by a young man who spotted her being bitten by ants. He immediately moved the infant to safety and alerted the police, who took her to a government hospital. The baby is now safe and receiving medical care.

The infant was found in an isolated area near the bridge, where animal carcasses are frequently dumped. Shivaji Madhukar Gaikwad, a painter from Harivithal Nagar, was passing through the area at night when he noticed the baby lying there with ants biting her.

Gaikwad immediately picked up the infant, moved her to a safe location and informed the police. Police personnel rushed to the spot and shifted the baby to a government hospital for treatment.

District Collector Rohan Ghuge and Superintendent of Police Shrikant Dhivare visited the hospital to inquire about the infant's condition. They also held discussions with medical officers and the Child Welfare Committee regarding her future care and rehabilitation.

The officials praised Gaikwad for his presence of mind and sensitivity in rescuing the infant.

Dr Girish Thakur, Dean of the Government Medical College, said the baby was safe and being cared for by hospital staff.

Police have registered a case and launched a search for the infant's parents.