Jalgaon: Opposition Demands Girish Mahajan’s Resignation Over Nashik Kumbh Fake Work Order Case |

Jalgaon: The alleged fake work order case linked to preparations for the upcoming Simhastha Kumbh Mela in Nashik has triggered a political confrontation in Jalgaon, with opposition parties demanding the resignation of Maharashtra minister Girish Mahajan and a high-level probe into the matter.

Shiv Sena (UBT), Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) and the Nationalist Congress Party’s Sharad Pawar faction have stepped up their criticism of Mahajan over the alleged irregularities. The parties have sought an impartial investigation and said Mahajan should accept moral responsibility if the department under his jurisdiction is linked to the case.

Shiv Sena (UBT) and MNS workers staged a protest outside the Jalgaon District Collector’s office. The protesters demanded Mahajan’s resignation and called for an independent investigation into the alleged fake work orders issued in connection with Kumbh-related works.

The protesters carried soap and sanitiser as a symbolic gesture to “clean up corruption”. They also used a magnifying glass to highlight their demand for transparency in the administration and execution of Simhastha Kumbh works.

A memorandum submitted to the District Collector alleged administrative and financial irregularities in the creation and use of fake work orders. The parties demanded that the government order a high-level inquiry or appoint a retired judge to investigate the allegations.

They also demanded strict legal action against all those found involved in the alleged racket. The protesters said Mahajan should step down while the investigation is underway to ensure that the probe remains impartial.

The protest was attended by Shiv Sena deputy district chief Prof Bhausaheb Sonawane, taluka chief Pramodbhau Ghuge, MNS district president Mukund Rote, Shiv Sena city women's wing chief Manishatai Patil, Vinayak Dharmadhikari, Dr Ramakant Kadam and other office-bearers.

Meanwhile, the NCP (Sharad Pawar faction) also demanded Mahajan’s immediate resignation. In a statement, party city president Ashok Ladvanjari said the minister should step down if he wanted to uphold “moral responsibility”.

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The party further demanded a CBI inquiry into the alleged Kumbh tender scam. It also sought examination of the call detail records (CDRs) of the accused to establish possible links between those involved in the case.

The NCP-SP statement also alleged that the police investigation had revealed links involving people close to Mahajan, BJP workers, a former corporator, traders and middlemen. These are allegations made by the opposition and will need to be established through the ongoing investigation.

The opposition parties have now demanded that the government take serious note of the allegations and order a comprehensive investigation into the fake work order case. The controversy comes as preparations for the 2027 Simhastha Kumbh Mela gather pace, with large-scale infrastructure and civic works being planned in Nashik.