Nashik: Rahul Gandhi To Address Congress Training Programme On September 2 |

Nashik: A residential training programme is being organised in Nashik from August 24 to September 2 under the Congress party’s Sanghatan Srujan Abhiyan. The programme is being conducted as part of the process of selecting and appointing District Congress Committee presidents. Leader of the Opposition in the Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi will address all the trainees on the final day, September 2.



The training programme will focus on the Congress party’s vision and direction for the coming period, challenges before the organisation, organisational preparedness, the party’s ideology and its role in the country’s politics. The questions, expectations, concerns and political perspectives of young-generation workers will also be given importance during the interactions.



Eminent academicians and experts from various fields at the state and national levels will guide the participants. Shashikant Senthil, chairman of the National War Room and MP, will conduct special sessions for three days. State Congress president Harshwardhan Sapkal, along with senior leaders from the national and state units, will also interact with the trainees.