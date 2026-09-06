Jalgaon: ‘No Substitute For Teachers Despite 5G, 6G’, Says Guardian Minister Gulabrao Patil At District Teacher Awards

Jalgaon: A teacher is not merely someone who teaches the curriculum but a pillar of support who shapes students’ character, builds their self-confidence and guides their lives in the right direction. Teachers possess the true power to inspire students, impart values and teach humanity. Therefore, teachers should become architects of the future who give direction to students’ lives, said Gulabrao Patil, Minister for Water Supply and Sanitation and Guardian Minister.

He was speaking at the District Teacher Award distribution ceremony organised by the Zilla Parishad on the occasion of Teachers’ Day on Saturday. During the event, 15 teachers from the district who had performed outstanding educational work were honoured with the District Teacher Award by Guardian Minister Gulabrao Patil, MLA Prof Chandrakant Sonawane, MLA Anil Patil, MLA Rajumama Bhole and other dignitaries.

Guardian Minister Gulabrao Patil remarked that a school’s true glory lies in its enrolment numbers, student attendance and educational quality. Times are changing and technology is advancing rapidly; yet, he praised the work of teachers by stating, “No matter how much 5G or 6G technology arrives, there is no substitute for a teacher!” He congratulated the award-winning teachers and urged them to stay updated with the times while moulding a generation that is academically proficient and grounded in good values.

MLA Prof Chandrakant Sonawane noted that in the current era, face-to-face communication is being lost due to mobile phones, placing a significant responsibility on teachers. MLA Anil Patil highlighted the growing use of AI across all sectors, including a new revolution in education, and emphasised the invaluable contribution of teachers in shaping the new generation. MLA Rajumama Bhole also extended his best wishes to the award-winning teachers during his address, remarking that teaching is not just a job but a responsibility.

The ceremony began with the inauguration performed by Guardian Minister Gulabrao Patil and other dignitaries through the lighting of the ceremonial lamp and garlanding of portraits.

On this occasion, award recipients Girish Mahajan and Manisha Shirsath shared their thoughts on behalf of the awardees. In his introductory remarks, Primary Education Officer Nilesh Patil highlighted the significance of Teachers’ Day, while Deputy Education Officer Vijay Sarode proposed the vote of thanks.

The event was attended by MLA Prof Chandrakant Sonawane, MLA Anil Patil, MLA Suresh Bhole, Additional Chief Executive Officer Randhir Somvanshi, District Institute of Education and Training (DIET) Principal Dr Anil Zope, Secondary Education Officer Kalpana Chavan and Primary Education Officer Nilesh Patil, along with the award-winning teachers, their families and a large number of other teachers.