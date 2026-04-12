Jalgaon: No Seismographs At Many Dams In Maharashtra; Departmental Apathy Exposed After Hingoli Earthquake | Sourced

Jalgaon: A recent inquiry has revealed a serious lapse in dam safety across Maharashtra, with many major dams either lacking seismographs or having non-functional equipment to measure earthquake activity.

The issue came to light after questions were raised about the availability of seismic monitoring systems following the earthquake that struck Hingoli on Saturday. The quake, measuring 4.7 on the Richter scale, was felt across seven districts and caused concern across the state.

Seismographs play a key role during earthquakes by recording technical data such as magnitude and the exact location of the epicentre. These instruments were earlier installed at major dams across Maharashtra. As per rules, their working condition must be clearly mentioned in the annual inspection reports of the Water Resources Department.

However, findings show that while these devices were installed in the past, many became non-functional over time and were never repaired or replaced. Despite repeated proposals being sent for their replacement, no effective action was taken.

The responsibility of replacing these instruments lies with the Maharashtra Engineering Research Institute in Nashik. Officials from the institute had earlier assured that modern equipment would be installed in place of outdated systems. However, the lack of urgency in addressing the issue has raised serious concerns.

The recent earthquake has once again highlighted the importance of proper seismic monitoring, especially at large dams. Experts say such systems are essential for assessing risks and ensuring the safety of nearby areas in case of seismic activity.

The revelations have sparked questions about the functioning of the concerned departments and the delay in upgrading critical safety infrastructure at dams across the state.nashik