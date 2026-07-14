Jalgaon: No Compromise On Rural Healthcare Quality, ZP CEO Karishma Nair Tells Health Officials | Sourced

Jalgaon: Zilla Parishad Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Karishma Nair has directed health officials across Jalgaon district to ensure that residents in rural areas receive quality healthcare, warning that no compromise in health services will be tolerated.

Chairing a review meeting of the Health Department at the Zilla Parishad's Chhatrapati Shahu Maharaj Hall on Monday, Nair instructed Taluka Health Officers and medical officers of Primary Health Centres (PHCs) and Rural Hospitals to take personal responsibility for improving healthcare delivery and making services more efficient and citizen-centric.

During the meeting, the CEO reviewed the implementation of various health schemes and assessed the functioning of the district's rural healthcare system. She stressed that officials must regularly monitor health services in their respective jurisdictions and take proactive steps to address any shortcomings.

With the monsoon season underway, Nair also directed officials to remain on high alert for dengue, malaria and other vector-borne diseases. She instructed the health department to conduct timely surveys of patients showing symptoms of such illnesses to ensure early detection, prompt treatment and effective disease control.

She further asked the department to speed up the Human Papillomavirus (HPV) vaccination campaign aimed at protecting adolescent girls against cervical cancer. Emphasising the importance of preventive healthcare, Nair urged officials to strengthen public awareness campaigns and ensure 100 per cent vaccination coverage among all eligible beneficiaries.

The meeting was attended by Government Medical College Dean Dr Girish Thakur, District Civil Surgeon Dr Sachin Sangle, District Health Officer Dr Sachin Bhayekar, Additional District Health Officer Dr Ramesh Dhapte, and Taluka Health Officers from across the district.