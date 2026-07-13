Jalgaon: Newlywed Woman Killed In Road Accident Just Six Days After Wedding | Sourced

Jalgaon: A 21-year-old newlywed woman was killed in a tragic road accident just six days after her wedding when a speeding four-wheeler allegedly rammed into the two-wheeler she was travelling on near North Maharashtra University in Jalgaon on Monday afternoon. Her uncle, who was riding the two-wheeler and had come to take her to her maternal home, sustained serious injuries and is undergoing treatment.

The deceased has been identified as Vaishali Bhausaheb Patil, a resident of Kolpimpri village in Amalner taluka. She had married Vijay Kashinath Patil, a police employee from Jalgaon's Devram Nagar area, on July 7. The couple had recently returned from a pilgrimage after their wedding.

According to police, Vaishali's uncle, Pravin Suryaji Patil, had arrived in Jalgaon on Monday to escort her to her maternal home. After lunch, the two left for Kolpimpri on a two-wheeler. At around 4 pm, while passing the road in front of North Maharashtra University, a speeding four-wheeler allegedly hit their vehicle from behind.

The impact threw both riders onto the road. Vaishali suffered severe head injuries and died on the spot, while Pravin sustained serious injuries. He was rushed to the Government Medical College and Hospital, where he is receiving treatment.

The tragic incident left both the bride's maternal and marital families devastated. Relatives rushed to the hospital after learning about the accident, where scenes of grief unfolded as the young woman's life was cut short just days after her marriage.

Police have registered an accidental death case and launched a search for the unidentified four-wheeler involved in the crash. Further investigation is underway.