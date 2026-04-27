Jalgaon: New Air Service To Delhi Via Indore From May 2, Trial Run Begins | Unlsplash

Jalgaon: After a long wait, a major demand of Jalgaon residents is finally being met, as Alliance Air is set to launch a commercial flight service connecting Jalgaon to New Delhi via Indore from May 2. The service will begin on a trial basis and will continue depending on the response from passengers. District Collector Rohan Ghuge expressed confidence that this new route will strengthen the city’s industrial, commercial, and tourism sectors.

At present, Jalgaon has air connectivity with cities such as Pune, Mumbai, Goa, Hyderabad, and Ahmedabad through airlines like Alliance Air and Fly91. For a long time, residents had been demanding direct air links to Indore, New Delhi, and Jaipur. A large number of traders and business professionals frequently travel to Indore, and this service is expected to benefit them significantly, along with tourists visiting Madhya Pradesh. Union Minister of State Raksha Khadse played an important role in making this service possible.

The Jalgaon–Indore–New Delhi flight will operate on a trial basis from May 2 to May 31. Its continuation will depend on passenger demand. The service is expected to benefit people from Jalgaon, Dhule, and Buldhana districts, as well as parts of the Vidarbha region. Currently, passengers have to travel via Mumbai or Sambhajinagar to reach Delhi by air. With the new service, the journey to Delhi will take around four hours, while Indore can be reached in just 40 minutes.

The flight will operate three times a week on Tuesdays, Thursdays, and Saturdays. Another airline, Fly91, has also shown interest in starting services to Delhi, but its current fleet size is limited. Expansion of its fleet may lead to future services from Jalgaon.

The new air connectivity is also expected to boost tourism, especially for visitors heading to the Ajanta Caves, who will now be able to reach Jalgaon more easily. Officials believe this will help strengthen the local tourism industry.

Meanwhile, with the upcoming Kumbh Mela in Nashik expected to draw large crowds, some devotees and tourists may choose to visit Jalgaon instead. In this context, there is a growing demand for starting an air service connecting Jalgaon, Nashik, and Mumbai, which could also help reduce travel pressure on Nashik.