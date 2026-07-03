Jalgaon: Nearly ₹3 Crore In Cash, Gold And Assets Seized From ACB-Trapped Sub-Registrar's Home | AI Generated Representational Image

Jalgaon: The Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) has seized cash, gold, property documents and other valuables worth ₹2.94 crore from the Jalgaon residence of Kiran Purushottam Chaudhary, a Joint District Sub-Registrar and District Stamp Collector (Class I), who was arrested by the Akola ACB while allegedly accepting a ₹10,000 bribe on June 25.

The search was carried out after the ACB sealed Chaudhary's residence at Saiprabha Arcade in Ganesh Colony as part of the investigation into the bribery case. Officials said the seizure included cash, jewellery, property-related documents and other assets believed to be linked to the accused.

The investigation took another turn on June 28, when two men allegedly attempted to enter the sealed house by placing a ladder at the rear of the building. Alert local residents noticed the suspicious activity and informed the authorities, preventing the alleged break-in. Police later identified the two men as relatives of Chaudhary.

Following the incident, a Jalgaon ACB team conducted a detailed search of the premises under the supervision of Deputy Superintendent of Police Yogesh Thakur, along with Police Inspectors Smita Navghare and Reshma Avtare, and Sub-Inspector Suresh Patil.

During the search, officials recovered ₹1.53 crore in cash, 422 grams of gold jewellery valued at ₹60.57 lakh, property documents in the names of the accused and his relatives worth ₹62.13 lakh, silver jewellery valued at ₹31,416, gold purchase receipts worth ₹11.52 lakh, and household articles valued at ₹6.25 lakh.

According to the ACB, the total value of the assets seized from the residence stands at ₹2,94,64,847, nearly ₹3 crore.

Chaudhary was arrested by the Akola ACB while allegedly accepting a bribe of ₹10,000 at his office. He was later produced before a court, which remanded him to one day's police custody. The ACB is continuing its investigation to determine whether the seized assets are disproportionate to his known sources of income and whether further action is required.