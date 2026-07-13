Jalgaon: NCP (SP) Welcomed Farm Loan Waiver, Continued Demand For Blanket Relief | Sourced

Jalgaon: The Nationalist Congress Party (Sharad Pawar faction) welcomed the Maharashtra government's decision to announce a farm loan waiver but said its agitation would continue until a blanket loan waiver is implemented for all eligible farmers.

Addressing a press conference in Jalgaon on Monday, NCP (SP) district president Pramod Patil congratulated the state government for announcing the loan waiver. He also praised party leader Rohit Pawar, stating that the decision came after the party's sustained agitation, including Pawar's hunger strike demanding relief for farmers.

Patil said the loan waiver was a positive step but maintained that a comprehensive waiver covering all farmers remains the party's primary demand. He alleged that farmers continue to face financial distress due to rising cultivation costs, low market prices for agricultural produce and increasing prices of seeds. He also raised concerns over the alleged sale of spurious seeds in the district and demanded strict action against those involved.

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Highlighting another issue affecting farmers, Patil said many areas are not receiving even eight hours of electricity supply. He warned that the party would launch an agitation if the power supply situation does not improve.

Patil also raised civic issues, calling for the widening of Jalgaon's roads from six metres to nine metres to ease traffic congestion and improve parking facilities. He urged the Municipal Corporation to pass a resolution to implement the proposal, similar to road development carried out in cities such as Nashik and Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar.

During the press conference, the party also felicitated Ashok Ladvanjari and Sangramsinh Suryavanshi following their appointments as the City President and Working President, respectively, of the NCP (Sharad Pawar faction).