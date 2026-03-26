Jalgaon: National Education Policy Vital For Life Skills Development, Says Vice-Chancellor Bokare | Sourced

Jalgaon: "The National Education Policy is not merely a policy; it is an effective instrument for cultivating life skills among students. If it is not implemented properly, society could suffer significant harm," asserted Prof. Prashant Bokare, vice-chancellor of Gondwana University. He was speaking at the valedictory function of a two-day workshop titled "Transformative Reengineering of Curricula in Humanities", organised by the School of Arts and Humanities under the aegis of Kavayitri Bahinabai Chaudhari North Maharashtra University.

Speaking on the occasion, Prof. Prashant Bokare stated that the effective implementation of the National Education Policy is the need of the hour. He underscored that education is the most potent medium for combating the growing negativity within society. Furthermore, he noted that if India is to reclaim its status as 'Jagadguru' (Global Mentor), an education system rooted in life skills is indispensable.

In his presidential address, Pro-Vice-Chancellor Prof. S. T. Ingale provided an overview of the various academic programs being implemented by the university in alignment with the National Education Policy. He emphasised the critical importance of educators disseminating the knowledge acquired during this workshop to their students, expressing confidence that the National Education Policy would prove immensely beneficial to the education sector in the years to come.

Against the backdrop of the National Education Policy, the workshop featured in-depth discussions on contemporary pedagogical methods, curricular innovations, and skills-based education. A total of 72 professors from various universities across the state registered for the event and participated actively.

The valedictory session was graced by the presence of Gondwana University Vice-Chancellor Prof. Prashant Bokare, Pro-Vice-Chancellor Prof. S. T. Ingale, Registrar Dr Vinod Patil, veteran educationist Principal Anil Rao, Dean Prof. Jagdish Patil, Management Council member Rajendra Nannavare, and Prof. Ramchandra Bhavsar, Director of the School of Arts and Humanities. Dean Prof. Jagdish Patil delivered the introductory remarks. Dr Veena Mahajan proposed the vote of thanks. The program was anchored by Ishika Gupta and Khemraj Patil.