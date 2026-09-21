Jalgaon: Muslim Community Members Have Led Pimprala Ganeshotsav For 15 Years |

Jalgaon: Indian festivals are not merely about religious observance but can also serve as symbols of social unity and brotherhood. Residents of Jalgaon’s Pimprala suburb have witnessed this through the Ganeshotsav celebrations organised by the Prayas organisation for the past 15 years.

The festival is regarded as an example of Hindu-Muslim unity, with a member of the Muslim community being appointed as the festival president every year. This year, Prof Yunus Rashid Shaikh holds the position.

A mosque is located around 50 paces from the Ganeshotsav venue in Pimprala. Hindu Aarti rituals are paused during prayer times, while after evening prayers, members of the Muslim community visit the venue to attend the Ganpati Aarti, said Shaikh.

The Prayas Vikas Sanstha also celebrates Durgotsav and Navratrotsav in the same spirit of unity. On Ramzan Eid, the organisation distributes Sheer Khurma and other items, with members of the Hindu community actively participating.

"We are no longer connected merely through festivals; we have become like family members to one another. Our homes share a bond of harmony, and we stand by each other through both joy and sorrow," Shaikh said.

The organisation has extended this spirit of social harmony beyond festivals. When residents retire after long service, they are honoured for their contributions, with people from different communities participating in the celebrations. Individuals are honoured based on their contribution to society rather than their religious identity.

Prayas organisation President Vikas Chaudhary said the group consistently strives to address various issues facing the Pimprala area by bringing citizens together and looking beyond religious boundaries.

By assigning members of the Muslim community various responsibilities, including the role of president, during Ganeshotsav, the Prayas organisation has highlighted its message of social harmony. The initiative continues beyond the festival through various social activities, demonstrating that communal harmony can be strengthened through collective action.