Jalgaon: Muktainagar Police Recover 29 Stolen Motorcycles Parked At Railway Stations And Bus Stands | Sourced

Jalgaon: Muktainagar Police have successfully recovered 29 stolen motorcycles valued at ₹25.80 lakh, which had been stolen from different parts of Maharashtra and Gujarat. The vehicles were found parked at ‘Pay and Park’ facilities near railway stations and bus stands, where the accused allegedly planned to sell them.

Following a rise in vehicle theft cases in Jalgaon district, District Superintendent of Police (SP) Shrikant Dhivre had directed police teams to take strict action against those involved in such crimes.

During the investigation of a motorcycle theft case registered at Muktainagar Police Station on June 26, 2024, police used technical analysis and gathered intelligence to trace the accused. Four suspects were detained during the probe, and they confessed to stealing the motorcycle involved in the case along with 28 other stolen motorcycles.

The investigation revealed that the stolen vehicles were taken from various locations, including Udhna-Surat in Gujarat, Kalyan, Nerul in Navi Mumbai, and several areas of Nashik district such as Niphad, Wani, Gangapur, Ozar and Sarkarwada. Cases related to these thefts were already registered at the respective police stations. Other stolen motorcycles were recovered from areas including Neral in Raigad district and Parola, Erandol and Jalgaon city.

Police said the accused had adopted a specific method of operation. After stealing motorcycles, they parked them at ‘Pay and Park’ locations near railway stations and bus stands. The vehicles were later sold directly to buyers from these spots.

The entire operation was carried out by Police Inspector Ashish Adsul of Muktainagar Police Station under the guidance of SP Shrikant Dhivre. The recovery is considered a major success in curbing motorcycle thefts in the district.