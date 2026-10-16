Jalgaon: MSEDCL Honours Women Employees For Their Contribution To Power Sector |

Jalgaon: A special programme titled Sanman Saudaminincha (Honouring the Women) was organised at the Jalgaon Circle office of the Maharashtra State Electricity Distribution Company Limited (MSEDCL) on Friday (Oct 16) to recognise the contributions and performance of women officers and employees.

The event, dedicated to women's empowerment during Navratri, honoured women engineers, officers and staff working in the organisation.

Chief Engineer IA Mulani of the Jalgaon Circle presided over the programme. Senior officials felicitated several women who had excelled in their respective roles and brought distinction to MSEDCL by presenting them with books.

Speaking on the occasion, Mulani said women were no longer lagging behind in any field. He highlighted the performance of women employees in the power sector, describing their work in a technical and essential service as an inspiration to others.

He said many women employees had built successful careers at MSEDCL while balancing their professional responsibilities with the challenges they faced. Even in remote areas, they were effectively engaging with electricity consumers and carrying out their duties.

Mulani said the initiative was an expression of gratitude for the contributions of women employees and helped foster positive energy within the organisation.

Several women officers and employees also shared their experiences of working at MSEDCL during the programme.

Superintending Engineer Madan Sangale, Assistant General Manager Mahesh Burange and Manager Tanvi More attended the event.