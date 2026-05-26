Jalgaon MLC Seat Row Intensifies As Shiv Sena (Shinde Faction) Demands Ticket For Gulabrao Patil’s Son | File Image

Jalgaon: The political atmosphere in Jalgaon district has intensified ahead of the Legislative Council elections, with the Shiv Sena led by Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde taking an aggressive stand over the Jalgaon seat. The faction is strongly pushing for Minister Gulabrao Patil’s son, Pratap Patil, to be nominated for the Legislative Council.

During a crucial meeting held in Jalgaon on Monday evening, Shiv Sena (Shinde faction) MLAs and office-bearers made their position clear, stating, “Give us the Jalgaon seat, or allow us to contest a friendly fight.”

The meeting was organised under the leadership of Guardian Minister Gulabrao Patil. Leaders reportedly unanimously decided that the Shiv Sena is fully prepared to contest the election if the seat is not allotted to the party during the Mahayuti seat-sharing arrangement.

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After the meeting, Gulabrao Patil, liaison chief Vilas Lande, MLAs Kishor Patil, Chandrakant Sonawane, Chandrakant Patil and Amol Patil, along with other key office-bearers, immediately left for Mumbai. The delegation is expected to meet Deputy Chief Minister and Shiv Sena chief Eknath Shinde to brief him about the political situation in Jalgaon district and strongly demand that the seat be allocated to Shiv Sena.

Sources said the leaders are also likely to seek permission for a “friendly contest” if the Shiv Sena is denied the seat. The development has fuelled speculation of growing internal tensions within the ruling Mahayuti alliance.

The Jalgaon Legislative Council seat has traditionally been considered a BJP stronghold, and the party is reportedly firm on contesting it once again. Senior BJP leader Girish Mahajan is said to be strongly backing the party’s claim over the constituency. However, the BJP has not yet officially announced its candidate.

Meanwhile, political activity has also increased within the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA). The opposition alliance is reportedly preparing to field its own candidate in the election. Former Bhusawal Municipal Council president Anil Chaudhary has expressed interest in contesting the polls. A meeting was held in Bhusawal on Monday to showcase his support base, during which it was claimed that he has the backing of 109 municipal councillors.

Political observers believe that if Anil Chaudhary enters the contest, it could affect the BJP’s prospects in the election.

On the first day of the nomination process for the 16 Legislative Council seats, a total of 25 nomination forms were reportedly sold. However, the administration did not disclose the identities of the individuals who purchased the forms or on whose behalf they were obtained.