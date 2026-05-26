Nashik: Three Police Personnel Injured After Hand Grenade Explodes During Mock Drill In Ahilyanagar | Sourced

Nashik: A shocking incident occurred at the Ahilyanagar Police Headquarters during a joint mock drill conducted by the Reserve Police Force and the Quick Response Team (QRT) for crowd control in the run-up to Bakri Eid. Three police personnel sustained injuries after a hand grenade exploded during the training exercise. Fortunately, there was no loss of life in this incident.

According to reports, the police force was conducting training exercises to prepare for crowd management across the city ahead of Bakri Eid. While the mock drill was underway at the Ahilyanagar Police Headquarters, one of the personnel pulled the pin from a hand grenade. However, as the safety lever slipped from his grasp, the grenade exploded while still in his hand. Three personnel were injured in this blast. The injured individuals have been admitted to a private hospital in the city for treatment.

One of the injured personnel, Shubham Kavare, stated, “The training session was in progress. We had been issued hand grenades. After pulling the pin, instead of throwing the grenade, I held onto it in my hand. Consequently, it exploded. The little finger of my hand has been severed, and I have also sustained injuries to my face. Doctors are currently treating me.”

Reserve Police Inspector Umesh Pardeshi explained, “Training exercises were being conducted across the entire city in preparation for Bakri Eid. Personnel were being trained using dummy grenades. One of the personnel pulled the pin, but the safety lever slipped, causing the grenade to explode while still in his hand. He suffered fractures to the bones in his hand, including his little finger. Two other individuals standing nearby sustained minor injuries.”

Upon receiving information regarding the incident, Nashik Rural Superintendent of Police Mumakka Sudharshan visited the scene and obtained a detailed briefing from the officers present. The police force has taken serious cognizance of this matter, and an inquiry has been initiated to determine whether safety protocols were adhered to during the mock drill.

This exercise was being conducted by the police to maintain law and order in the city in the run-up to Bakri Eid. However, this incident has raised questions regarding the safety measures implemented during the drill. The police force is providing all necessary medical assistance to the injured personnel.