Jalgaon MLC Poll Deadlock May End Soon, Says Girish Mahajan; All Eyes On Reshma Kale's Next Move | Sourced

Jalgaon: While the deadlock over the Nashik constituency in the Legislative Council elections for local self-government bodies was resolved following Gokul Gite’s withdrawal, uncertainty continues over the Jalgaon seat. However, BJP minister Girish Mahajan expressed confidence on Friday that the issue would be resolved by Saturday. The stand taken by Shiv Sena leader Gulabrao Patil is now expected to play a crucial role in determining the outcome.

After the Nashik seat was allotted to the Shiv Sena led by Chief Minister Eknath Shinde as part of the Mahayuti alliance’s seat-sharing arrangement, BJP rebel candidate Gokul Gite filed his nomination. In Jalgaon, however, despite the seat being allocated to the BJP, Shiv Sena corporator Reshma Kale entered the fray, creating a challenge for the alliance.

Despite repeated efforts by senior leaders to persuade her to withdraw, Kale has remained firm on contesting the election. Her growing local support and dissatisfaction among sections of party workers have become a cause of concern for the BJP.

Meanwhile, Gokul Gite withdrew his candidature in Nashik on Thursday and announced his support for the Shiv Sena candidate. Following this development, efforts intensified to convince Reshma Kale to step aside, but she has so far refused to do so.

Series of Meetings Held in Jalgaon

Following BJP leader Girish Mahajan’s arrival in Jalgaon on Friday, a series of meetings were held involving MPs, MLAs, party leaders, office-bearers and Shiv Sena legislators. The discussions took place at a local hotel.

Speaking to reporters after the meeting, Mahajan said the discussions were held in a cordial atmosphere. He noted that with the Nashik issue now resolved, there should be no obstacle to Reshma Kale withdrawing her nomination from the Jalgaon contest.

Although the final decision is expected on Saturday, as Gulabrao Patil is currently out of Jalgaon, Mahajan expressed confidence that Kale would eventually withdraw her candidature.

He further stated that independent candidate Anil Chaudhary and Mahayuti-backed candidate Sharad Tayade are also in touch with alliance leaders and may extend their support.

All eyes are now on Gulabrao Patil, who is reportedly unhappy over his son not receiving a party ticket. However, Mahajan remained optimistic that once Patil arrives in Jalgaon and discussions are held, a consensus will be reached and the deadlock resolved.