Jalgaon MLC Election: Shinde Sena Rebel Reshma Kale Withdraws, Backs Mahayuti Candidate | Sourced

Jalgaon: Reshma Kundan Kale, a rebel candidate from the Shinde Sena, has finally withdrawn her candidature for the Legislative Council election from the Jalgaon constituency following instructions from party leader and Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde and declared her support for the Mahayuti candidate. Consequently, the Jalgaon seat is now considered secure for the Mahayuti alliance, following a similar resolution in Nashik.



There had been a tussle between the Shinde faction and the BJP within the Mahayuti alliance over the Jalgaon Legislative Council seat (Local Authorities' constituency). Although the seat was ultimately allocated to the BJP, Shinde Sena corporator Reshma Kundan Kale had rebelled by filing her nomination and had initially declared that she would not withdraw under any circumstances. The Shinde Sena's rebellion in Jalgaon was a retaliatory move following a rebellion by a BJP worker in Nashik. The path for the BJP in Jalgaon cleared after rebel candidate Gokul Gite withdrew his nomination in Nashik. Yesterday (Friday), BJP leader Girish Mahajan visited Jalgaon, held a meeting with Mahayuti MLAs, MPs, and office-bearers, and announced that Reshma Kale would withdraw her candidature today (Saturday).





Meanwhile, Reshma Kale travelled to Mumbai to meet and discuss the matter with party leader and Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde. During the meeting, Shinde instructed her to withdraw her nomination and pledge support to the Mahayuti alliance. Accordingly, Kale announced in Jalgaon today that she was withdrawing from the election and halting her campaign, declaring her support for BJP candidate Nandkishor Mahajan. This move has eased the BJP's tension; the contest is now a three-way battle, with the BJP candidate facing MVA (UBT) candidate Sharad Tayade and independent candidate Anil Chaudhary. Nevertheless, Girish Mahajan is in contact with the remaining two candidates, and the BJP anticipates they may withdraw.