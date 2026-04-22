Jalgaon: MLA Eknath Khadse Urges CM To Declare Heatstroke A Natural Calamity | File Pic

Jalgaon: Amid rising temperatures and increasing heatstroke-related deaths, former minister and MLA Eknath Khadse has written to Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, urging the state government to officially declare heatstroke as a “natural calamity” and provide financial assistance to the families of victims.

With mercury levels crossing 45 degrees Celsius in several parts of the state, including Jalgaon district, daily life has been severely disrupted. Khadse, in his letter, highlighted that the extreme heat has already claimed lives and continues to pose a serious threat to public health.

He pointed out that he has repeatedly raised this issue in the Legislature through starred questions and points of propriety, demanding that heatstroke-related deaths be included under the category of natural calamities. Despite this, no concrete decision has been taken so far.

Khadse further noted that the government itself has acknowledged the severity of the situation by issuing advisories urging citizens to avoid stepping outdoors between 12:00 pm and 4:00 pm. However, he argued that it is unjust to deny financial assistance to the families of victims on technical grounds, especially when the crisis has been officially recognised at the administrative level.

In his letter, Khadse has demanded immediate action, including granting heatstroke deaths the status of a natural calamity and providing compensation of at least ₹10 lakh to the families of those who have lost their lives due to extreme heat.

He stressed that timely intervention is crucial to ensure relief for affected families and to address the growing impact of heatwave conditions across the state.