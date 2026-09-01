Jalgaon: Mira-Bhayandar Police Seize 4.9 Kg MD Worth ₹1.25 Crore, Arrest Two | AI Representative

Jalgaon: The Crime Detection Squad of the Mira-Bhayandar Police travelled to Jalgaon, detained two individuals and seized 4 kg 900 grams of MD drugs valued at ₹1.25 crore. The seizure of such a large quantity of narcotics in Jalgaon has caused a stir. Questions are being raised over the alleged smuggling of MD drugs into the district on such a large scale.

The smuggling of the narcotic drug MD has been increasing in Jalgaon city. For the past few months, the police have been conducting operations to dismantle drug-smuggling rackets, and significant quantities of MD had earlier been seized during action taken in various parts of the city.

The recent breakthrough came after the Mira-Bhayandar Crime Branch detained a suspect within its jurisdiction. During interrogation, he allegedly revealed that he had supplied a portion of the MD stock to Jalgaon. Acting on this information, Police Inspector Pramod Badakh and Sub-Inspector Umesh Bhagwat of the Mira-Bhayandar Crime Branch arrived in Jalgaon with a team of five personnel.

Accompanied by local Crime Branch personnel, the team first detained Rahim Taher Pinjari (28), a resident of Ramnagar, in the Mehrun area. He allegedly informed the police that he had stored the MD stock at the residence of Sayyad Mushadur Ali Mumtaz Ali (29) in the Osmania Park area.

Acting on this information, the team conducted a raid and seized 4 kg 900 grams of MD. The seized consignment, valued at over ₹1 crore, led the police team to travel to Mira-Bhayandar with the two suspects in the middle of the night.

Police interrogation revealed that the two suspects, who were allegedly holding the MD stock seized in Jalgaon, had brought it to sell to the next person in their supply chain.

Following the operation in Jalgaon, the team conducted a raid in Madhya Pradesh, where they reportedly seized another 50 kg of MD. The Mira-Bhayandar police carried out the operation in Jalgaon, while the local police were reportedly unaware of it. After completing the raid, the police registered a case at the City police station and returned.