Jalgaon: Mayor Deepmala Kale Leads Six-Hour Ground Inspection As Heavy Rain Triggers Flood-Like Situation | Sourced

Jalgaon: Relentless rainfall over the past two days has created a flood-like situation across several parts of Jalgaon city, inundating low-lying areas, disrupting traffic and affecting businesses. As the city grappled with widespread waterlogging, Mayor Deepmala Kale spent nearly six hours on the ground on Friday, personally monitoring relief operations and directing civic officials to expedite drainage and restoration work.

The downpour led to severe water accumulation in several localities, including Navipeth, Supreme Colony, Prabhat Colony Chowk, Ajanta Chowk, BJ Market and the Gandhi Market area. Rainwater entered several basement shops, forcing some establishments to remain shut while others continued operations amid difficult conditions.

Beginning her inspection early in the morning, Kale visited Stadium Complex, Ghanekar Chowk, Tukaram Wadi and the Radhakrishna Mangal Karyalay area near Pande Chowk, where she interacted with residents and traders to assess the extent of the damage and hear their grievances firsthand.

At Ajanta Chowk, where severe waterlogging had brought traffic to a crawl, the Mayor directed officials to remove encroachments and shop extensions covering roadside drains to facilitate faster drainage. She also supervised the desilting of drains and chambers to restore the natural flow of rainwater.

In the Mahatma Gandhi Market area, after rainwater entered several ground-floor shops, Kale immediately instructed the Fire Brigade to deploy pumping vehicles to remove the accumulated water, providing relief to affected traders.

The Mayor also visited Tukaram Wadi, where rainwater flowing from Sindhi Colony had entered several houses near Ramdev Baba Temple at Pande Chowk. After assessing the situation, she directed officials to break a damaged culvert obstructing the drainage channel, allowing floodwater to recede. Residents appreciated the administration's prompt intervention.

During her inspection of the Gandhi Market area, Kale expressed displeasure over vegetable vendors dumping garbage on roads and into drains, which contributed to blocked stormwater channels. She instructed the Municipal Corporation's Health Department to launch strict enforcement measures, including imposing fines on those found littering.

Municipal Commissioner Aditya Jeevane, Deputy Commissioners Nirmala Gaikwad and Pankaj Gosavi, and City Engineer Yogesh Borole accompanied the Mayor during the inspection.

Meanwhile, district authorities intensified rescue and relief operations across Jalgaon. In Batsar village of Bhadgaon taluka, five children and three women stranded inside their homes due to rising floodwaters were safely rescued by the disaster management team. The administration has arranged temporary shelter and food for the affected families.

Municipal teams in Bodwad and Bhusawal also launched emergency operations to clear blocked drains, remove accumulated garbage and improve water drainage in flooded areas.

Continuous heavy rainfall in Yaval taluka has significantly raised water levels at the Vadri Dam and Nimba Devi Dam, while the Manu Devi Waterfall has become active following the rains. The district administration has issued advisories urging residents and tourists to stay away from dams, waterfalls, rivers, overflowing streams, submerged roads and bridges until the weather improves.