Jalgaon: Mayor Deepmala Kale Enters Water Reservoir To Review Cleaning Work After 14 Years | Sourced

Jalgaon: Cleaning of the city’s water reservoirs, which had remained untouched for 14 years, began on Monday afternoon. In a rare move to personally review the work, Mayor Deepmala Kale climbed a 100-foot-high structure and descended inside a 2.8 million-litre reservoir. She was shocked to find nearly half a foot of silt जमा inside. Corporator Nitin Barde accompanied her during the inspection, and both assessed the cleaning process from within the tank.

The issue had come to light during a general body meeting of the Municipal Corporation, where corporators raised concerns over the supply of yellowish water in parts of the city. It was also highlighted that the reservoirs had not been cleaned for over a decade. Mayor Kale stated that clean drinking water is a basic right of every citizen and ordered the immediate cleaning of all reservoirs.

Following these directions, work began at the 2.8 million-litre capacity tank located in ‘Bhau’s Garden’. As soon as the Mayor learned that cleaning had started, she rushed to the site. To check the work closely, she climbed the structure and carefully made her way down a slippery iron ladder into the reservoir. Inside, she observed a thick layer of silt that had built up over the years. Workers removed the accumulated silt and carried out a thorough cleaning of the tank.

The conditions inside the reservoir were difficult, with poor ventilation and a suffocating atmosphere. Despite this, seven workers continued the cleaning work with dedication. Moved by their efforts, the Mayor arranged drinking water and tea for them and appreciated their hard work.

Mayor Kale has now directed that all reservoirs in the city be cleaned before the monsoon. She also announced that a similar drive will be carried out again in December to maintain hygiene standards.

Several officials joined the inspection, including corporators Ritik Dhekale, Ujwalatai Bendale, Nitin Sapke, Rabiabi Amjad Khan, along with Assistant Engineer Ghruishneshwar Salunkhe and other municipal staff.

The Mayor’s hands-on approach has drawn praise from both political circles and the public in Jalgaon. Many have appreciated her decision to personally inspect the work, calling it a strong example of accountability and transparency in civic administration.