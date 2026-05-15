Jalgaon: Mayor Deepmala Kale Arrives At Municipal Corporation On E-Bike, Announces ‘No-Vehicle Day’ | Sourced

Jalgaon: Following Prime Minister Narendra Modi's appeal to reduce the consumption of petrol and diesel, Jalgaon Mayor Deepmala Kale has provided a proactive response to the Prime Minister's call, setting a new precedent for the city of Jalgaon. Mayor Deepmala Kale has decided to forgo the use of her official government vehicle entirely. Following this personal initiative, the Municipal Corporation will now observe a 'No-Vehicle Day' every Wednesday.



After Prime Minister Narendra Modi urged a reduction in petrol and diesel usage, Mayor Deepmala Kale initiated this change, starting with herself. She has taken the significant decision to refrain from using the Municipal Corporation's official government vehicle until the fuel situation improves. Every Wednesday, she will exclusively use an electric vehicle. Furthermore, instructions have been issued to the Municipal Corporation staff to avoid driving alone; instead, they have been advised to engage in 'vehicle sharing' or utilise public transportation. The Mayor has strongly urged employees to refrain from using private vehicles every Wednesday.





Under this initiative, fuel conservation strategies have been planned not only for elected representatives but also across the entire administrative hierarchy. For meetings held outside of town, emphasis will be placed on travelling by train rather than using government vehicles. Mayor Kale has expressed confidence that this 'No-Vehicle Day' initiative will prove effective in fostering a cycling culture among employees and in protecting the environment.