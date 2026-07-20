Jalgaon: Massive Protest Backs Sonam Wangchuk, Demands Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan's Resignation | Sourced

Jalgaon: A large number of citizens gathered in Jalgaon on Monday to express support for social activist Sonam Wangchuk's ongoing protest at Jantar Mantar in New Delhi. The demonstrators also demanded the resignation of Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan, holding him morally responsible for issues affecting the country's education system.

The peaceful protest was held between 12 pm and 1 pm in front of the Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj statue. People from different walks of life, including students, teachers, women, educationists, representatives of social organisations and concerned citizens, participated in the demonstration.

The protest was organised in solidarity with Wangchuk's movement, which participants said highlights concerns related to students' future, the education system, environmental protection and democratic values. Protesters raised slogans including "Students Must Get Justice," "Improve the Education System," and "Respect Democracy," while urging the Central Government to address the concerns raised by students and education stakeholders.

Speakers at the protest said the issues being raised were not limited to any individual or political party but were linked to the future of the country's youth and society. They urged the government to initiate constructive dialogue and take immediate steps to strengthen the education system, protect democratic rights and address environmental concerns.

Following the demonstration, a delegation met the District Collector and submitted a memorandum expressing support for Sonam Wangchuk's movement. The memorandum called for immediate action on issues affecting students and sought reforms in the education sector.

The protest witnessed participation from former MLA Jayprakash Baviskar, Gajanan Malpure, Adv. Jamil Deshpande, Pramod Patil, Mangala Patil, Jamil Shaikh, Ashok Lad Vanjari, Ejaz Malik, Vinod Shinde, retired principals S. S. Rane and Rajkishore Gupta, Kiran Talle, Mukunda Rote, Rizwan Jahagirdar, Dnyaneshwar Patil, Sanju Jamadar, Sunil Mali, Lalit Sharma, Mujeeb Patel, Rajendra Nikam, Chetan Pawar and several other social activists. The demonstration concluded peacefully, with participants describing it as a united call to safeguard students' interests and uphold democratic values.