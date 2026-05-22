Jalgaon: Massive Gold Purchases Witnessed On Gurupushyamrut Muhurat Despite Rising Prices | Sourced

Jalgaon: Despite soaring gold prices, residents of Jalgaon turned out in large numbers to purchase gold and silver on the auspicious occasion of Gurupushyamrut, once again highlighting the strong attraction Indians continue to have towards precious metals.

Jewellery shops across the city witnessed heavy crowds on Thursday as customers made purchases considered auspicious and financially beneficial on the traditional muhurat day. According to traders, the Jalgaon bullion market recorded an estimated business turnover of nearly ₹45 crore to ₹50 crore during the day.

Gold prices on Thursday were recorded at around ₹1,63,946, but the sharp rise in rates did little to affect customer enthusiasm. Buyers continued purchasing jewellery items throughout the day, with gold chains, bangles and traditional ornaments witnessing particularly high demand.

Along with gold, silver purchases also remained strong due to the ongoing Adhik Maas period, which many people consider spiritually significant for investments and religious purchases. Silver prices were recorded at nearly ₹2,76,040 per kilogram, yet customers actively bought silver ornaments and investment items.

The rush in the bullion market came despite growing concerns over inflation and international tensions, including the ongoing US-Iran situation, which has contributed to fluctuations in global gold prices. However, traders said festive and traditional sentiments remained stronger than concerns over rising costs.

Jewellers in Jalgaon said the strong response brought positive energy and confidence to the gold market, especially at a time when prices are touching record highs.