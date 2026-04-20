Jalgaon Market Records ₹100 Crore Turnover On Akshaya Tritiya; Gold, Real Estate And Auto Sales Surge | AI - Representational Image

Jalgaon: On Sunday, the market in Jalgaon witnessed a massive surge in business activity on the occasion of Akshaya Tritiya, considered one of the three-and-a-half most auspicious days (Saade Teen Muhurtas) in the Hindu calendar. Beyond gold purchases, residents of Jalgaon enthusiastically bought over 300 residential flats and more than 650 vehicles on a large scale. Capitalising on the auspicious timing, the Jalgaon market recorded a total business turnover of around ₹100 crores on Sunday.

According to age-old tradition and belief, gold purchased on Akshaya Tritiya remains imperishable (Akshaya) forever. Consequently, it is a matter of faith among citizens to purchase at least one gram of gold on this day. Driven by this sentiment, the gold market witnessed massive crowds from early Sunday morning. Purchases were made in various forms, including gold coins, small ornaments, chains, mangalsutras (nuptial necklaces), and bangles. As a result, it is estimated that the bullion market alone generated a turnover of ₹55 to ₹60 crores.

Following gold, there was considerable enthusiasm in the real estate and automobile sectors, with residents purchasing plots, flats, and vehicles. Jalgaon residents bought over 400 two-wheelers and more than 250 four-wheelers. Amid concerns that a potential conflict between the US and Iran could drive up petrol and diesel prices, a noticeable shift was observed, with many consumers opting for electric vehicles over petrol-powered ones.

Furthermore, with the city's temperature soaring to around 44°C, there has been a strong inclination among residents to purchase air conditioners (ACs) instead of traditional air coolers. Capitalising on the festive occasion, electronic appliances such as ACs, refrigerators, and LED televisions also saw significant sales. Experts estimate that the total turnover generated from the sale of this wide range of goods exceeded ₹100 crores.