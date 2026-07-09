Jalgaon: MARD Doctors Wear Black Ribbons To Protest Attack On Kalyan-Dombivli Doctor | Sourced

Jalgaon: Resident doctors at the Government Medical College and Hospital (GMC) in Jalgaon staged a peaceful black ribbon protest on Thursday in response to a statewide call by the Maharashtra Association of Resident Doctors (MARD). The protest was held to condemn the recent attack on a woman resident doctor and other healthcare workers at Shastri Nagar Hospital run by the Kalyan-Dombivli Municipal Corporation.

The doctors wore black ribbons while continuing to provide medical services, ensuring that patient care was not affected during the demonstration.

Through the protest, the resident doctors expressed concern over the increasing incidents of violence against healthcare professionals and demanded a safe and secure working environment for doctors and hospital staff.

Dean of Government Medical College, Dr Girish Thakur, and Medical Superintendent Dr Yogita Baviskar also extended their support by wearing black ribbons.

Dr Thakur said the safety of doctors is a matter of serious concern and stressed that every healthcare professional serving patients deserves to work in a secure and fear-free environment. He called for stronger measures to protect medical personnel from violence while on duty.