Jalgaon: MARD And GMC Organise Free Hepatitis-B Vaccination Drive For Resident Doctors | Sourced

Jalgaon: In a significant initiative aimed at protecting the health and safety of resident doctors serving patients round the clock, the Government Medical College and Hospital (GMCH), Jalgaon, organised a free Hepatitis-B vaccination drive for resident doctors and interns. The special campaign was conducted jointly by the Maharashtra Association of Resident Doctors (MARD) and the Department of Community Medicine from May 18 to May 24, 2026.

The vaccination drive received an overwhelming response, with more than 100 resident doctors and interns availing themselves of the vaccine during the week-long initiative.

Doctors working in hospitals remain constantly exposed to patients, blood samples, and bodily fluids, placing them at a higher risk of contracting serious infections such as Hepatitis B. Recognising this occupational risk, the vaccination camp was organised to ensure better protection and long-term health security for young medical professionals.

The concluding ceremony of the drive was attended by Dean Dr Girish Thakur and Head of the Department of Community Medicine and Medical Superintendent Dr Yogita Baviskar.

Speaking on the occasion, Dean Dr Girish Thakur stressed the importance of prioritising the health and well-being of resident doctors and interns. “It is our duty to ensure the health and safety of doctors. Such preventive initiatives help them work in a safe and secure environment,” he said.

MARD representatives stated that the organisation remains committed not only to safeguarding the rights of resident doctors but also to focusing on their health, safety, and overall welfare. MARD spokespersons Dr Yash Sisode and Dr Priyanka Guntukula said several similar initiatives for doctors’ welfare would continue in the future.

The successful campaign was organised under the leadership of MARD President Dr Aditya Bihani, Vice President Dr Utkarsh Vashishth, General Secretary Dr Yashashree Chaudhary, and Dr Pramay Vyas. Nurses Sulabha Naik and Sangita Shinde, along with Assistant Nursing Supervisor Tushar Patil, also played an important role in the smooth execution of the vaccination drive.