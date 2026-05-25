Bangladeshi Woman Found During Jalgaon Brothel Raid; Fake Aadhaar Card Detected, Case Registered For Illegal Infiltration | AI Generated Representational Image

Jalgaon: A woman rescued during a police raid on an alleged immoral trafficking racket operating from an apartment in Jalgaon city was later found to be a Bangladeshi national living illegally in India using a fake Aadhaar card. Following the revelation, police have registered a separate case against her for illegal stay and unlawful infiltration into the country.

Acting on specific information about a brothel allegedly operating from the ‘Brahmandnayak Apartment’ in the Nimkhedi area of Jalgaon city, police conducted a raid on the premises and rescued two women from the location. A case was subsequently registered at the Taluka Police Station against Sagar Gulab Sonawane and a female accomplice in connection with the racket.

After the raid, both rescued women were sent to ‘Ashadeep,’ a government-run shelter home. During further interrogation, police asked the women to submit their Aadhaar cards for verification. However, officials grew suspicious about one of the documents.

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During biometric verification involving fingerprint and iris scan authentication, police discovered that the Aadhaar card was fake. Upon sustained questioning, the woman allegedly confessed that she was originally from the Khulna district of Bangladesh and had entered India illegally through infiltration routes.

Following this revelation, police registered a separate case against the woman under charges related to illegal residency by a foreign national and unlawful entry into India. Further investigation into the matter is currently underway