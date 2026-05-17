Jalgaon: Major Boost For North Maharashtra As Nar-Par-Girna Project Gets Green Signal | Sourced

Jalgaon: In a major boost for water security and irrigation in North Maharashtra, the State Water Resources Department has issued work orders worth ₹4,116 crore for the ambitious Nar-Par-Girna River Linking Project. The project is expected to transform drought-prone regions of North Maharashtra and is being seen as a major milestone for the Girna Valley.

Water Resources Minister Girish Mahajan announced the development, calling the project a “gamechanger” for the region, which has struggled with water scarcity, irregular rainfall and recurring drought conditions for decades.

The contract for the project has been awarded through the Girna Valley Project Division in Nashik to a joint venture of Megha Engineering and Infrastructures Limited (MEIL) and ICC Infratech Private Limited.

The main aim of the project is to divert surplus rainwater flowing from the Konkan region towards the Arabian Sea and channel it into the drought-hit Girna river basin in North Maharashtra. Water from river basins in areas such as Surgana and Peth will be redirected through an extensive system of dams, tunnels, pumping stations and pipelines.

As part of the project, dams will be constructed at nine locations, including Umbarpada, Saranyavan, Pratapgad, Rakshasbhuvan, Milan, Ghodi, Ukhedmal, Savarpada and Devmal. Large water reservoirs are also planned at Mankhed and Salbhoye. The project will additionally include modern pump houses, electro-mechanical systems, water pipelines and special tunnels to carry water towards the Girna Valley.

Officials believe the project will provide irrigation benefits to thousands of hectares of farmland across Nashik, Jalgaon and Dhule districts. Rain-fed farming in these regions is expected to receive a major boost, leading to improved agricultural production. The project is also expected to help address drinking water shortages in several rural areas.

Over the years, the project had faced delays due to issues related to environmental permissions, forest land, land acquisition, rehabilitation of tribal communities and rising costs. However, with the state government giving priority to the project and completing the required administrative procedures, construction work is now set to begin.