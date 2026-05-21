Jalgaon: Mahayuti Faces Tug-of-War Over Jalgaon Legislative Council Seat As Gulabrao Patil Pushes Son’s Candidature | File Image

Pune: Political activity in Jalgaon district has intensified after the announcement of the Legislative Council election for the Local Self-Government Constituency, with both the BJP and the Shiv Sena’s Shinde faction staking claim to the crucial seat within the Mahayuti alliance. The situation has gained further attention after Guardian Minister Gulabrao Patil reportedly began preparations to field his son, Pratap Patil, in the election.

Leaders and aspirants from the BJP have already started holding meetings with senior party leadership in an effort to secure the party ticket. On Wednesday, several contenders met senior BJP leader Girish Mahajan and the Chief Minister in Mumbai. However, sources said no final decision on the candidate has been taken so far.

Historically, both the BJP and Shiv Sena have won the Jalgaon Legislative Council seat twice each, strengthening the claim of both alliance partners. Despite this, BJP leaders believe the party currently holds a stronger numerical position in terms of votes and are determined to retain the constituency. The seat has around 630 voters, and since the BJP has held it for nearly the last 20 years, the election is being viewed as a prestige battle for the party.

The constituency has also witnessed high-profile contests in the past. The 2010 election between Shiv Sena’s Manish Jain and BJP candidate Nikhil Khadse, son of senior leader Eknath Khadse, had attracted statewide attention after Nikhil Khadse lost by only 17 votes. Later, BJP candidates Gurumukh Jagwani and Chandulal Patel won the seat in 2014 and 2016 respectively.

According to political sources, the BJP plans to contest 12 Legislative Council seats across Maharashtra, and Jalgaon remains one of its priority constituencies. However, if Gulabrao Patil continues insisting on a ticket for his son, the possibility of a “friendly contest” between the BJP and the Shinde faction cannot be ruled out.

While Mahayuti leaders remain actively engaged in seat-sharing discussions, there has been little movement from the Maha Vikas Aghadi camp so far. Meanwhile, after the election, the Model Code of Conduct came into effect, and vehicles used by municipal office-bearers were reportedly taken into government custody in accordance with election regulations.