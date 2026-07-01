Jalgaon: Mahavitaran’s ‘Go-Green’ Initiative Benefits Nearly 2 Lakh Consumers, Saves ₹2.25 Crore Annually | Sourced

Jalgaon: Nearly 2 lakh electricity consumers in the Jalgaon zone have adopted Mahavitaran’s eco-friendly ‘Go-Green’ initiative by switching to paperless electricity bills. The move has not only helped reduce paper usage but has also provided consumers with annual savings of over ₹2.25 crore.

According to I.A. Mulani, Chief Engineer of Mahavitaran’s Jalgaon Circle, a total of 1,90,433 consumers across Jalgaon, Dhule and Nandurbar districts have opted for digital billing and stopped receiving printed electricity bills.

Under the ‘Go-Green’ scheme, consumers choosing email and SMS-based billing receive a discount of ₹10 per bill, resulting in annual savings of ₹120. The total yearly benefit for consumers in the Jalgaon zone stands at ₹2,28,51,960.

Mulani said that after enrolling in the scheme, the complete yearly discount of ₹120 is credited together in the first electricity bill. Earlier, the discount was provided separately with every monthly bill.

Under the paperless billing system, once the electricity bill is generated, it is directly sent to the consumer’s registered email ID and mobile number through SMS. Consumers can also access their current bill and the previous 11 months’ bills on Mahavitaran’s official website and download them or take a printout whenever required.

Mahavitaran has also encouraged consumers to make online payments. Consumers paying their bills within seven days from the billing date are eligible for an additional one per cent discount.

District-wise participation under the ‘Go-Green’ initiative includes 1,13,454 consumers from Jalgaon district, 49,459 from Dhule and 27,520 from Nandurbar.

Mulani appealed to more electricity consumers to join the initiative, stating that the scheme supports environmental protection while also offering financial benefits to consumers.