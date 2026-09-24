Jalgaon: Mahavitaran Director Rajendra Pawar Urges Students To Become ‘Safety Ambassadors’ |

Jalgaon: Mahavitaran Director (Human Resources) Rajendra Pawar urged school and college students to strictly follow electricity safety rules in their daily lives and act as safety ambassadors to spread awareness about electrical safety. He also called upon them to adopt green energy to maintain environmental balance and ensure a secure future.

He was speaking as a resource person at an Energy Awareness programme held on Wednesday at G. H. Raisoni College of Engineering and Management here. Pawar interacted directly with students and explained the importance of electricity safety and green energy in simple language.

To mark Engineers’ Day and coincide with the Ganeshotsav festival, Mahavitaran is conducting a special Energy Awareness Campaign across the state. As part of the fortnight-long drive, senior officials and engineers from Mahavitaran are visiting schools and colleges to educate students as part of their social responsibility initiative.

Pawar visited Jalgaon to participate in the campaign.

While interacting with students, Pawar said electricity consumption has increased in the modern era. However, accidents caused by negligence have become a matter of concern.

He emphasised that while material losses can be recovered, a human life once lost cannot be brought back. Therefore, everyone must follow safety rules and remain vigilant while using electricity.

He said students can play an important role in creating social awareness. Pawar urged them to follow electrical safety rules and, as safety ambassadors, convey their importance to their families, relatives and friends.

Pawar also said that generating electricity from coal in thermal power plants results in carbon emissions, causing environmental damage. Mahavitaran is committed to achieving national and global goals aimed at reducing these emissions.

He called upon students to create awareness among citizens and encourage them to avail benefits of solar energy schemes implemented by the Central and state governments and Mahavitaran, including the Pradhan Mantri Suryaghar Muft Vij Yojana, Swayampurna Maharashtra Residential Rooftop Solar Scheme and Solar Agricultural Pump Scheme.

Key dignitaries present at the event included I. A. Mulani, Chief Engineer, Jalgaon Zone; Dr Preeti Agrawal, Director, Raisoni College; Dr Sanjay Shekhawat, Dean; Dr Bipasa Patra, Head of Electrical Engineering Department; Madan Sangle, Superintending Engineer; and Dattatray Sali, Executive Engineer.