Jalgaon Launches Miyawaki Plantation Drive To Boost Green Cover Across City | Sourced

Jalgaon: Under the 'Green Maharashtra' vision of Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, a 'Miyawaki' tree plantation and 'Nakshatra Garden' campaign is being implemented in the city through the joint efforts of the Jalgaon Municipal Corporation and the 'Mahila Housing Trust.' Spearheaded by Mayor Deepmala Kale and Municipal Commissioner Aditya Jivane, the campaign was launched with great enthusiasm today, August 10, across various wards of the city.

The inauguration took place in the T.M. Nagar area, where State Water Resources and Disaster Management Minister Girish Mahajan and District Guardian Minister (also Minister for Water Supply and Sanitation) Gulabrao Patil formally launched the drive by planting a sapling.



Speaking on the occasion, Water Resources Minister Girish Mahajan remarked, "Against the backdrop of climate change, modern methods of creating dense forests—such as the 'Miyawaki' technique—are proving to be highly effective. Merely planting trees is not enough; their preservation and nurturing are the need of the hour. Citizens should actively participate alongside the administration in this campaign to make Jalgaon a green and prosperous city."



Sharing his views, District Guardian Minister Gulabrao Patil said, "Trees are the true wealth we leave for future generations. This initiative by the Municipal Corporation is praiseworthy, as it helps combat rising pollution and preserves the city's natural beauty." "This initiative will bring about a significant and positive change in Jalgaon's environment."

Speaking on the occasion, Mayor Deepmala Kale said, "We are committed to preserving the natural beauty of Jalgaon city and implementing eco-friendly initiatives through the Municipal Corporation. This 'Miyawaki' tree plantation drive, launched in collaboration with the Mahila Housing Trust, is a crucial step towards making Jalgaon greener and healthier."



Prominent figures present at the event included City MLA Rajumama Bhole, Mayor Deepmala Kale, District Collector Rohan Ghuge, Zilla Parishad CEO Karishma Nair, Superintendent of Police Shrikant Dhivare, Forest Department officer Saurish Sahay, Municipal Commissioner Aditya Jeevane, Deputy Mayor Manoj Chaudhary, and Standing Committee Chairman Dr Chandrashekhar Patil.