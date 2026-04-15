Jalgaon Launches 15-Day Water Conservation Drive, Officials Flag Public Wastage | Sourced

Jalgaon: Although citizens are constantly urged to conserve water, the significant wastage of water by the public itself remains the major impediment to these efforts, observed Jayant Borkar, Executive Director of the Tapi Irrigation Development Corporation, today. The "Punyashlok Ahilyabai Holkar Water Management Action Fortnight", organised by the Water Resources Department and scheduled to run from April 15 to April 30, was inaugurated today at the Tapi Corporation's auditorium; Borkar was speaking in his capacity as the presiding officer at this event.



Executive Director Jayant Borkar stated that while a "Water Conservation Week" was observed in the past, starting this year, it is being celebrated as a "Fortnight." He clarified that this does not imply that work was not undertaken previously; indeed, the "National Water Awards 2024" certificate received by the Corporation stands as proof that their officials have performed their duties with wholehearted dedication. Speaking on the occasion, Borkar appealed to the public to strictly avoid large-scale water wastage, noting the twin challenges of rainwater failing to percolate into the soil and the excessive extraction of groundwater.



Speaking at the event, Rajesh More, Chief Engineer of the Tapi Irrigation Development Corporation, lauded the decision to name this initiative after Punyashlok Ahilyabai Holkar. He remarked that the wells and ghats (riverbanks) constructed by Ahilyabai for the public continue to provide access to water even today—a testament to her remarkable foresight. He also drew attention to the fact that many problems arise today due to a lack of coordination among various government departments. The event also featured a guiding address by scientist Dr B.D. Jade, who provided insights into proper water usage techniques and the potential for water conservation through such methods.

He emphasised that, in the current context, drip irrigation stands as the most appropriate method for saving water. In conclusion, he issued an appeal to focus greater attention on both the utilisation and the extraction of water resources. Sagar Dhanad, President of the Shri Chhatrapati Shivaji Environment and Agricultural Development Foundation, observed today that water is currently being wasted on a massive scale and emphasised the critical need for water percolation into the soil.

To prevent this wastage, he expressed the necessity of installing water meters and implementing proper water management systems for crops. Veteran journalist Vijay Pathak expressed the hope that this fortnight-long initiative would, in the truest sense, provide a significant boost to the Water Resources Department and serve to forge a strong bond with the common people. He urged that this initiative be viewed as a valuable opportunity to reach out to the common man and farmers and to effectively address and resolve their grievances. Principal Atul Mahajan expressed his aspiration that this programme would prove to be a pivotal initiative for the sustainable development of the nation.