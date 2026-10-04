Jalgaon: KVK Pal Receives ‘Best KVK Performance Award – 2025’ |

Jalgaon: A regional workshop for Krishi Vigyan Kendras from Maharashtra, Gujarat and Goa was organised jointly by the Indian Council of Agricultural Research – Agricultural Technology Application Research Institute (ICAR-ATARI), Pune, and Mahatma Phule Krishi Vidyapeeth, Rahuri, from September 29 to October 1, 2026, at ICAR-ATARI, Pune.

During the workshop, Dr Mahesh V. Mahajan, Senior Scientist and Head of KVK Pal, presented the centre’s work for 2025. Through the presentation, he highlighted various farmer-centric initiatives, agricultural technology dissemination efforts and measures aimed at the socio-economic upliftment of farmers.

The annual report of KVK Pal for 2025 was also released by the dignitaries present. The report covered activities such as farmer training, demonstrations, on-farm testing, agricultural technology dissemination, crop protection, modern banana production technology, natural farming, animal husbandry, initiatives for women and rural youth, and other extension activities.

KVK Pal has placed special emphasis on initiatives such as export-quality banana production technology, the Banana Festival, ‘Banana Schools’, agritourism, natural farming, the production and use of organic inputs, mushroom cultivation, animal husbandry, women’s empowerment and the dissemination of farmer-centric technologies. Through these initiatives, continuous efforts are being made to bring modern agricultural technology to farmers and improve their productivity and income.

Present on the occasion were Dr Indramani, Vice-Chancellor, Vasantrao Naik Marathwada Agricultural University, Parbhani; Dr Sharad Gadakh, Vice-Chancellor, Panjabrao Deshmukh Agricultural University, Akola; Dr Vilas Kharche, Vice-Chancellor, Mahatma Phule Agricultural University, Rahuri; Dr P. Das, former Director of Agricultural Extension Education, ICAR, New Delhi; Dr K. D. Kokate, former Director of Agricultural Extension Education, ICAR, New Delhi; Dr M. M. Adhikari, former Vice-Chancellor, Agricultural University, Mohanpur; Dr S. K. Roy, Director, ICAR-ATARI, Pune; and Dr Shakir Ali, Principal Scientist, ICAR-ATARI, Pune, along with directors from various agricultural universities, agricultural extension education officials, lead scientists and heads of Krishi Vigyan Kendras.

Congratulating the entire KVK Pal team on the achievement, Satpuda Vikas Mandal President and former MLA Shirishdada Chaudhari, along with Secretary Ahjat Patil, extended their best wishes for the team’s future endeavours.