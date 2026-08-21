Jalgaon: Khadse’s Gratitude Ceremony Will Give New Direction To Maharashtra Politics, Says Arunbhai Gujrathi |

Jalgaon: A grand gratitude ceremony to honour former minister Eknathrao Khadse’s four-decade political career will be held at Kothali in Muktainagar taluka on August 30. Former Maharashtra Legislative Assembly Speaker and Amrit Mahotsav Committee chairman Arunbhai Gujrathi said the event could give a new direction to the state’s political landscape.

Speaking at a press conference on Thursday evening, Gujrathi said Khadse has spent nearly 40 years in Maharashtra politics and has been elected to the Legislative Assembly and Legislative Council six times. He also highlighted Khadse’s tenure as Leader of the Opposition and his role in raising issues concerning the common people.

The Eknathrao Khadse Amrit Mahotsav Committee has organised the ceremony to recognise his long political career and contribution to public life. Gujrathi said political leaders from different parties across the country have been invited to attend the programme.

According to Gujrathi, Union Minister Nitin Gadkari, Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, NCP chief Sharad Pawar and BJP General Secretary Vinod Tawde are expected to attend the event. Around 120 MPs and MLAs are also likely to be present.

The organisers expect nearly 6,000 Khadse supporters from different parts of Maharashtra to attend the ceremony. Thirty-six committees have been formed to oversee various arrangements for the event.

Alongside the ceremony, a ‘Bhagwat Saptah’ has also been organised from August 26 to September 2 at Kothali. Saints and spiritual leaders from different parts of the country are expected to participate in the week-long programme.

MLA Eknath Khadse, former MLA Gurumukh Jagwani, Amrit Mahotsav Committee secretary Prof. Dr Sunil Neve and NCP City President Ashok Ladvanjari were present at the press conference.