Jalgaon: Karishma Nair Assumes Charge As Zilla Parishad CEO, Reviews Departments On Day One | Sourced

Jalgaon: Karishma Nair, the newly appointed Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of the Jalgaon Zilla Parishad, assumed charge of her office on Friday. She took over responsibilities from Randhir Somvanshi, Additional CEO of the Zilla Parishad, in the presence of all departmental heads.

Nair has been appointed following the transfer of former CEO Minal Karanwal to Mumbai, where she will serve as Mission Director of the Nanaji Deshmukh Krishi Sanjivani Project. Before this role, Nair was serving as Additional Commissioner of the Nashik Municipal Corporation.

She formally assumed charge at around 10:30 am at the Zilla Parishad administrative building and immediately began her official work. Soon after taking charge, she carried out a detailed review of all departments located in both the new and old buildings of the Zilla Parishad.

Nair personally visited each department and interacted with officers and staff at their desks. She gathered first-hand information about ongoing work and provided guidance to improve functioning and efficiency.

Also present on the occasion were R S Lokhande, Project Director of the District Rural Development Agency (DRDA), and Deputy CEO Manoj Chaudhar, along with other senior officials and department heads.

Officials expressed confidence that the Zilla Parishad’s administration will see renewed momentum under Nair’s proactive approach and leadership.