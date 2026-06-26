Jalgaon: Journalists Condemn MP Sanjay Dina Patil’s Remarks, Demand Apology And Action | Sourced

Jalgaon: Journalists’ associations in Jalgaon have strongly condemned the alleged objectionable remarks made by MP Sanjay Dina Patil against journalists and have submitted a memorandum to the administration demanding action and a public apology.

The controversy arose after MP Sanjay Patil allegedly used insulting language while interacting with journalists on June 25. The remarks triggered anger among members of the journalist community, who said such statements affect the dignity of the media fraternity and undermine democratic values.

The Garjana Patrakar Sanghatana (Garjana Journalists’ Association) stated that journalists play an important role as a bridge between citizens and the administration by highlighting public issues and bringing people’s concerns before the government. The association said that disrespectful remarks against journalists are unacceptable, especially from an elected public representative.

Through the memorandum submitted to the administration, journalists demanded strict action against MP Sanjay Dina Patil, a public apology for his remarks and steps to ensure the safety and dignity of journalists while performing their duties.

The association also highlighted that journalists often work in difficult situations to report issues related to society, governance and public welfare. It said that protecting freedom of expression and respecting the role of the media are essential for a healthy democracy.

Several journalists were present during the submission of the memorandum, including Garjana Patrakar Sanghatana President Narendra Kadam, Bhagwan Sonar, Lalit Khare, Chetan Vani, Jitendra Kotwal, Manish Jog, Kishor Patil, Yogesh Sune, Pawan Khambayat, Yogesh Chaudhary, Dharmendra Rajput, Sandhipal Wankhede, Nikhil Vani, Vikas Patre and Naznin Shaikh.