Jalgaon: Job Opportunities For 50 Students From NMU's School Of Chemical Sciences At Renowned Companies | Sourced





Jalgaon: The School of Chemical Sciences at Kavayitri Bahinabai Chaudhari North Maharashtra University has upheld its tradition of excellent industry recruitment, with 50 postgraduate students securing job opportunities from reputed chemical and manufacturing companies across the country for the 2025-26 academic year. Vice-Chancellor Prof. V.L. Maheshwari congratulated the successful students today.

Leveraging the advanced laboratory skills and strong conceptual foundation instilled by the university's faculty, top-tier organisations return to the campus year after year, providing students with immediate job opportunities without the need to look elsewhere.

This impressive placement of 50 students is the result of the school's highly qualified faculty, well-equipped laboratories, up-to-date curriculum, research-orientated environment, and skilled staff. Through campus interviews, students were recruited in large numbers for key technical roles, the backbone of the chemical sector, at attractive salary packages.

Selections were made for positions such as 1) Research and Development (R&D) Chemist, 2) Quality Control (QC) Officer, 3) Production, and 4) Chemist. These 50 students secured employment within just one month of completing their examinations. Prof. Deepak Dalal, Director of the School, stated that students are landing well-paid jobs thanks to the serious implementation of components from the New Education Policy (NEP) 2020, specifically 'on-the-job training' and the research projects conducted during the third and fourth semesters.

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University Vice-Chancellor Prof. V.L. Maheshwari and School of Chemical Sciences Director Prof. Deepak S. Placement coordinators Prof. U. D. Patil, Prof. A. M. Patil, Prof. R. S. Bendre, and Prof. V. V. Gite, along with all the teaching and non-teaching staff of the department, worked diligently. Additionally, the university administration extended heartfelt congratulations to all the students who secured placements and wished them a bright and successful future as they embark on their careers in the professional scientific world.