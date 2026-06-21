380 Candidates Secure Jobs At Nashik Mega Job Fair Organised By MVP Samaj | Sourced

Nashik: A grand job fair was organised at Rajarshi Shahu Maharaj Polytechnic through the joint efforts of the Karmaveer Adv. Baburao Thakare Training and Placement Cell of Maratha Vidya Prasarak (MVP) Samaj and the CII Model Career Centre.

At this fair, 380 students secured job opportunities with various reputed companies in a single day.

MVP General Secretary Adv Nitin Thakare stated, "MVP Samaj is consistently striving to provide local employment opportunities to the youth of the region.”

He added, “Through free career counselling, skill training, and placement guidance, students are gaining access to opportunities with reputed companies across the state. Such job fairs strengthen the 'Skill India' initiative."

Approximately 560 job seekers from various parts of the district enthusiastically participated in the job fair. 84 reputed companies conducted direct interviews. Recruitment processes were carried out for both technical and non-technical positions. Following the one-day selection process, 380 candidates were selected, and appointment letters (offer letters) were handed over to them.

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This initiative has successfully created a wonderful synergy between skill development and employment generation, offering significant career-related benefits to students. These efforts by the MVP Samaj have raised hopes for a bright future for the youth of Nashik and the surrounding district.