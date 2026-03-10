Jalgaon: Importance Of Balanced Diet Must Be Taught To Children, Says CEO Minal Karanwal | Sourced

Jalgaon: With the increasing consumption of junk food among school children, their health is being adversely affected. Children are the true future of the country, and if we want to ensure a healthy and capable future for them, it is essential to explain the importance of a balanced diet and a healthy environment from an early age, said Zilla Parishad Chief Executive Officer Minal Karanwal.

She was speaking at the release programme of the booklet “Balanced Diet – The Key to a Healthy Life” and an environmental awareness booklet, organised jointly by the Zilla Parishad Education Department and the District Institute of Education and Training (DIET) at the Shahu Maharaj Auditorium of the Zilla Parishad in Jalgaon.

During the programme, dignitaries released a booklet on balanced diet and environment prepared by a group of teachers from the district as well as a booklet in the Banjara language.

Speaking further, CEO Minal Karanwal said that the growing consumption of junk food among students is having a negative impact on their health. Therefore, it is necessary to create awareness about healthy eating habits among students and teachers. She added that these booklets have been prepared to promote awareness about health and environmental sensitivity in society. Through these publications, awareness about health and environmental protection will reach students, teachers and parents.

She further said that even if officials are transferred, such initiatives can continue in the district for a long time through these booklets. She appealed to teachers to actively create awareness among students and implement this initiative effectively across the district.

While introducing the programme, Principal Anil Zope explained the objective and background behind the preparation of the booklet. Teachers who contributed to the publication were felicitated by the dignitaries on the occasion.

Additional Chief Executive Officer Randhir Somvanshi, Deputy Chief Executive Officer Manoj Chaudhar, DIET Principal Anil Zope, Prof. Chandrakant Salunkhe, Education Officer Nilesh Patil, and several officers and teachers were present at the event.