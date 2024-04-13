Jalgaon Implements Unique Training Pattern for Election Officers

As India gears up for the 2024 Lok Sabha elections, Jalgaon's Election Officer, Ayush Prasad, has introduced a comprehensive training program to ensure flawless execution of the electoral process. The training, conducted in seven stages, aims to equip officers and employees with the necessary skills and knowledge to carry out their duties efficiently.

The training begins with teaching sessions covering every aspect of the electoral process, utilizing a variety of resources such as lectures, audio/video clips, and handbooks provided by the Election Commission. Case studies and discussions further enhance understanding and address potential challenges during the elections.

Following teaching sessions, participants engage in seminars to discuss rules, procedures, and practical scenarios. Debriefing sessions provide an opportunity for self-study and clarification of doubts through access to guidance resources.

Demonstrations are a crucial aspect of the training, ensuring hands-on experience with Electronic Voting Machines (EVMs) and other equipment. Mock drills simulate full-day election processes, allowing continuous practice to enhance skills and readiness.

The training culminates in an oral examination conducted by Assistant Election Officers, assessing preparedness for election duties. A written test evaluates comprehension and proficiency in using EVMs/VVPATs. Those scoring 70 percent or more receive certification, while others undergo retraining to ensure competency.

District Collector and District Election Officer Ayush Prasad emphasizes the importance of error-free elections, highlighting the dedication of all involved officers, including Additional Collector and Election Returning Officer of Raver Lok Sabha constituency, Ankush Pinate, and Assistant Election Officers. This unique training pattern aims to foster trust and confidence among election officers and employees, ultimately contributing to the integrity of India's democratic process.