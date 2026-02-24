Jalgaon Hosts Inter-District Youth Exchange Program Under Mera Yuva Bharat | Sourced

Jalgaon: In the inter-district youth exchange programme organised by Mera Yuva Bharat, the youth who came to Jalgaon from Mumbai district expressed satisfaction with the diverse culture of Jalgaon district and expressed their joy at getting first-hand experience in the agricultural sector, food culture, and folk art.

Mera Yuva Bharat, Jalgaon, under the guidance of the Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports, Government of India, successfully organised the inter-district youth exchange programme at the poetess Bahinabai Chaudhary North Maharashtra University, Jalgaon, from 18 to 22 February 2026. 37 youth from the Mumbai district participated in this five-day programme. The objective of this programme was to achieve national integration, cultural coordination and development of leadership qualities among the youth.

During the programme, guidance sessions were organised on the topics of the history of Khandesh, the Ahirani language and its importance, food culture in Khandesh, stress management, awareness about drugs and Developed India 2047. Educational visits were also organised for the participating youth at the Centre for Innovation, Incubation and Linkages; Ajanta Caves; Ashram School; Gram Panchayat; and Krishi Vigyan Kendra, Pal. These youth also participated enthusiastically in the Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Jayanti Rally organised by the district administration.

The youth participating in the concluding programme expressed satisfaction with the diverse culture of Jalgaon district. They said that they got first-hand experience about the agricultural sector, food culture and folk art. On the concluding occasion, V. M. Rokde, Director, NSS, convinced the youth of the importance of cultural preservation along with environmental conservation.

Jaideep Patil, while guiding them on the concept of Developed India 2047, highlighted the role of youth. Abhishek Chavare, District Youth Officer, thanked the attendees. Raju Gavre, District Coordinator, NSS; K. Dande; and P. Chavan, NSS Program Officer, were present at the programme. This inter-district youth exchange programme was concluded in an enthusiastic atmosphere, and the spirit of “unity and diversity” has become stronger among the youth.